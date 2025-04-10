Trump Declares War On Weak Showers With New Executive Order On Water Pressure: 'I Like To Take A Nice Shower To Take Care Of My Beautiful Hair'

Former President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order to revise the federal definition of a “shower head.” The decision is framed as an effort to counter what he called the “Obama-Biden war on water pressure.”

What Happened: The White House announced that the order is designed to “make America’s showers great again.” The order will impact various household appliances, including toilets and sinks. Trump has frequently voiced his dissatisfaction with the water pressure in American showers, sinks, and toilets, blaming federal water-conservation standards for the issue.

During the signing of the executive order, Trump stated, “In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

The White House added, “By restoring shower freedom, President Trump is following through on his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put Americans first.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s emphasis on American water pressure has caught the attention of appliance experts. Andrew deLaski, executive director at the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, found it “very striking” that the White House memo included toilets and shower heads as a presidential priority, reported The Guardian.

While the impact of this executive order on the appliance industry and water conservation efforts is yet to be seen, it certainly marks a shift in the administration’s focus towards domestic issues. The order could potentially lead to changes in manufacturing standards and practices, impacting both consumers and manufacturers.

As he has done since the beginning of his second term, President Trump signed a series of executive orders this week, including ones aimed at boosting the coal industry, improving public safety in D.C., and investigating former officials like Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor. He also sanctioned the law firm Susman Godfrey over its involvement in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News.



