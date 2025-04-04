Toyota's GR86 Yuzu Edition Brings Sleek Design, Performance Upgrades; Only 860 Units Available In North America

Toyota Motor Corp’s TM sports car lineup for 2026 includes the GR86 Yuzu Edition, which has a richer exterior color than its predecessor, the Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0, the company announced Thursday.

Based on the GR86 Premium grade, the special edition will feature 18-inch matte-black wheels and other stunning black accents throughout the vehicle.

On the inside, the Yuzu edition features a black interior with yellow accents.

Customers will find black Ultrasuede trimmed sport seats with yellow perforation and yellow stitching on the steering wheel, parking brake handle, and door trim.

Brembo Brakes improve stopping power, and SACHS Dampers provide additional stability while preserving GR86’s trademark playfulness. Customers can customize their vehicle by adding accessories like a cat-back exhaust with GR logo silver-colored tips and a body kit to the Yuzu edition for even more self-expression.

For the 2026 model year, the GR86 will be available in three grades: GR86, GR86 Premium, and the GR86 Yuzu edition. All grades will offer a choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and be powered by a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder boxer engine.

The GR86 will arrive at Toyota dealerships in the fall of 2025. In 2026, only 860 Yuzu editions will be assembled for the North American market.

In July 2024, Tesla CEO Elon Musk applauded Audi’s Auto Union Type 52 sports car, which is also called the Schnellsportwagen, equipped with a 16-cylinder engine and painted Cellulose Silver.

Tesla’s debut vehicle was the Roadster, a battery-electric sports car. The company is now developing a new version, likely to start production in 2025. Musk said earlier this year that the new car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 1 second, thanks to a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX.

In October 2024, podcast host Joe Rogan appreciated Bugatti’s hybrid sports car, the Tourbillon.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s newly imposed 25% auto tariff threatens to disrupt the global automotive industry, with analysts warning of sharp price increases and declining sales.

Goldman Sachs projected imported vehicle prices to rise by $5,000 to $15,000, while even U.S.-built cars could see cost hikes of $3,000 to $8,000 due to foreign-made parts.

According to JPMorgan’s Akira Kishimoto, Japanese automakers could face a potential hit of 4.46 trillion yen (about $29.44 billion). Given its resilience and strong fundamentals, Toyota remains JPMorgan’s top pick.

TM Price Action: Toyota stock is up slightly to $168.07 Friday morning at publication.

Photo: GR86 Yuzu Edition courtesy Toyota