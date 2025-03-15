Mark Cuban Wants to 'Out-Elon' Musk by Hiring US Digital Service Veterans

Mark Cuban wants to hire former U.S. Digital Service employees for his upcoming business venture.

What Happened: Cuban is currently reviewing business proposals from former and current employees of the General Services Administration (GSA) and the White House.

The goal is to back potential companies and help their workforce leverage the skills they gained while serving as federal government contractors, reports Politico.

The new venture by Cuban aims to hire ex-members of the U.S. Digital Service, a federal agency’s internal IT consulting group, which was renamed as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by an executive order from President Donald Trump and placed under the control of Elon Musk. On February, 21 Digital Service employees chose to resign instead of aiding DOGE in cutting down federal expenditures, including through widespread layoffs.

"I think it's possible to out-Elon Elon, because the people he will bring in don't know what they don't know," Cuban told the outlet.

"A couple have a real chance to turn into small companies that can leverage their expertise," Cuban added, referring to some of the workers.

Cuban also intends to bring on board former employees of the 18F unit within the GSA, a unit tasked with updating and creating crucial tech services for the government. This unit was disbanded on March 1.

Despite the financial hurdles previously encountered by 18F, Cuban is confident that his new firm will need to generate income from the private sector, along with federal funding. Until a more supportive federal government is established, the company may have to rely on state and local contracts, as suggested by a former 18F employee.

Thomas Shedd, a former Tesla engineer now leading Technology Transformation Services, told staff that 18F "was not and has not been fully cost coverable."

"Despite the losses the team was incurring, 18F with their recent hourly prices were on the very high end of the technology consulting market," Shedd said.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s move to hire former Tesla and government employees underlines the value of their unique skill sets, honed in both private and public sectors.

This venture could potentially bridge the gap between government and private sector technology initiatives, fostering innovation and efficiency.

The focus on generating private sector revenue also indicates a strategic approach to maintaining financial stability, even amidst changing government policies.

