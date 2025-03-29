Defense Secretary Hegseth Under Fire for Bringing Wife To High-Level Security Meetings

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly been taking his wife to high-level foreign meetings where sensitive information was discussed.

What Happened: Hegseth brought Jennifer Hegseth to at least two meetings with foreign military leaders.

According to the report by The Wall Street Journal, the meetings in question included one with UK Secretary of Defense John Healey on March 6, and a NATO meeting in Brussels in February. Jennifer Hegseth, a former Fox News producer, was present at both meetings where sensitive information regarding support for Ukraine was discussed.

While a secretary can invite anyone to meetings, attendees typically possess security clearances due to the sensitive nature of discussions. Jennifer Hegseth, who is not a Defense Department employee, has not confirmed whether she holds a security clearance.

"When you have meetings with ministers or high-level NATO officials, those meetings almost always include sensitive security conversations," former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, a Republican who served in the Obama administration, told the outlet.

"If you are going to discuss top secret, national security issues, you have to be very selective. What's the relevancy of the person you are inviting?" he added.

Some attendees at the meetings were reportedly unaware of Jennifer Hegseth’s identity, while others were surprised by her presence. It remains unclear whether her attendance impacted the discussions.

Current and former defense officials have stated that it is unusual for spouses to attend such meetings, raising questions about the appropriateness of Jennifer Hegseth’s presence.

Why It Matters: The presence of Jennifer Hegseth at these high-level meetings raises serious questions about the security protocols in place. It is not common practice for spouses, who do not hold official positions or security clearances, to be present at such meetings where sensitive information is discussed.

This incident has sparked a debate about the professional boundaries within the Defense Department and the potential risks associated with breaching these boundaries.

