In a new poll, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the Democratic Party all received poor marks on the economy.

What Happened: A poll released by NBC News on Sunday revealed that 54% of voters disapprove of Trump’s management of the economy, while 44% approve.

The poll also showed similar disapproval rates for Trump’s handling of inflation and cost of living, with 55% disapproving and 42% approving. This is the first time an NBC poll has indicated a majority of voters opposing Trump’s economic management.

Despite the negative economic ratings, Trump’s overall approval rating remains high, with 47% of respondents approving of his presidency, while 51% disapprove.

Musk’s personal approval rating is even lower, with only 39% of voters approving and 51% disapproving. However, 46% of respondents believe in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk oversees, while 40% think it’s a bad idea.

The Democratic Party received the lowest ratings in the poll, with only 27% of voters having positive views of the party, compared to 55% with negative views.

The poll was conducted before recent actions in Congress, where some Senate Democrats sided with Republicans on a resolution to fund the government.

The poll also showed voters are divided on who they want to control Congress after the midterms, with 48% favoring Democrats and 47% favoring Republicans.

Why It Matters: The poll results reflect the public’s current dissatisfaction with key figures and institutions. The negative ratings for Trump’s economic management could potentially impact his future political aspirations.

Musk’s low approval rating, despite the support for the DOGE, indicates a disconnect between public opinion of him as an individual and his professional endeavors. The Democratic Party’s low ratings suggest a lack of public confidence, which could influence the outcome of the upcoming midterms.

These ratings provide a snapshot of current public sentiment, which may have significant implications for future political and economic developments.

