President Donald Trump has publicly praised Amazon AMZN founder and owner of The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, for the significant changes he has implemented at the newspaper.

What Happened: President Trump, during an interview with television journalist Sharyl Attkisson, expressed his appreciation for Bezos’ efforts to improve The Washington Post. “I think a guy like Bezos is — I've gotten to know him, and I think he's trying to do a real job. Jeff Bezos is trying to do a real job with The Washington Post,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged a shift in Bezos’ management of the Post during his first term, a change he claims was not previously evident. His comments refer to a series of high-profile decisions Bezos has made at the newspaper, including discontinuation of editorial support for a presidential candidate last fall, implementing a new directive for op-eds, and restructuring the Post’s newsroom.



These changes have sparked significant backlash, leading to canceled subscriptions, staff departures, and accusations that Bezos is seeking to gain favor with Trump to further his business interests. Bezos has dismissed these claims, asserting that the changes at the Post are essential for regaining reader trust.



Why It Matters: Bezos’ overhaul of The Washington Post has been a topic of controversy. In February, the newspaper rejected a provocative "Fire Elon Musk" ad campaign by advocacy group Common Cause. This decision was part of a larger shift in the newspaper’s editorial policy.



Also in February, Bezos, who attended Trump’s inauguration, announced a significant shift in the newspaper's opinion section, prioritizing viewpoints supporting free markets and personal liberties. This move has drawn both praise and criticism, with some accusing Bezos of using the newspaper to advance his personal and business interests.



Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich condemned this move as he said, “..it's not a win for free speech. It's a win for oligarchy." On the other hand, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, responded to this move on X with "Bravo, Jeff Bezos!"

