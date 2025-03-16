Mark Cuban Reveals the Key Personality Trait You Need to Succeed

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban emphasized the significance of trusting one’s instincts, particularly for small business owners, as a key to achieving success.

What Happened: During a recent interview, Cuban highlighted the necessity for entrepreneurs to stay focused on their personal objectives and disregard irrelevant advice.

At 66, Cuban cautioned entrepreneurs against being influenced by diverse ideas that could potentially overshadow a promising opportunity.

He recommended selling to customers rather than being sold to by them. However, he also underscored the value of customer feedback, especially when a product or service does not meet expectations.

"When you're just getting started in a small business, it's easy to drown an opportunity if you let yourself get pulled by different ideas. People tell you, ‘Oh I love your product, but I would buy more if you only did this or if you change just one little thing.' You have to sell to them versus them selling to you," Cuban told CNBC.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Shares Two Things He’d Do At 12 To Succeed — And They Work For Everyone

Cuban suggested that sales figures are a reliable measure of a business’s trajectory. “When you see there’s no money coming in,” that’s an indication to modify strategies, he advised.

Cuban also shared his personal journey of confidence-building, a characteristic he believes is not inherently present in everyone. He developed his confidence by learning to dance, an activity that made him feel competent and capable of acquiring new skills.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s advice comes at a time when many small businesses are struggling to navigate the challenges of the market.

His emphasis on trusting one’s instincts, focusing on personal goals, and the importance of customer feedback provide valuable insights for entrepreneurs.

His personal journey of building confidence also serves as an inspiration for many who are in the process of developing their own businesses.

Read Next

Mark Cuban's $400K Bet On Teen Founder Comes With An Unexpected Invitation: ‘I Want My Daughters To Meet You, And Learn From You'