Netflix Stock Is Down 8%: What's Going On?

Netflix Inc NFLX shares faced downward pressure on Thursday, falling some 8.69% to $904.66, amid escalating trade tensions and the impact of new tariffs on U.S. imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

What To Know: The tariffs, which took effect this week, have sparked retaliatory measures from trading partners, raising concerns over the global supply chain and the potential for higher operational costs for companies like Netflix.

As a global streaming giant with extensive international operations, Netflix could see its costs rise, particularly in content acquisition and infrastructure expansion in affected markets.

The broader market, including major indices, remained in the red, as investors reacted to the uncertain trade landscape. While a slight rebound occurred after comments from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who suggested potential exemptions for carmakers and progress on Mexico and Canada avoiding tariffs, the continued uncertainty has left many investors cautious.

What Else: Consumers could also feel the effects, as any increased operational costs for Netflix may be passed on in the form of higher subscription fees.

With economic pressures rising globally due to tariffs, consumers may be less willing to absorb price hikes, potentially impacting subscriber growth and retention, especially in price-sensitive markets. This could further exacerbate challenges for Netflix as it tries to balance profitability with subscriber demand.

How To Buy NFLX Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Netflix’s case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NFLX has a 52-week high of $1,064.50 and a 52-week low of $542.01.