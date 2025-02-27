Mark Cuban Offers Support To Elon Musk—But Only If Tesla CEO Backs Ro Khanna's Anti-Lobbying Bill

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has stated he will support Elon Musk — on one condition: that the Tesla Inc. CEO endorses Rep. Ro Khanna's (D-Calif.) new "Drain the Swamp" Act, which aims to curb lobbying by former White House officials.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Khanna introduced the Drain the Swamp Act, a bill that would ban White House officials from accepting gifts from lobbyists and prevent them from becoming lobbyists during Donald Trump's presidency.

“President Trump campaigned around the country to drain the swamp, yet one of the first things he did was reverse President Biden’s executive order that banned White House officials from accepting gifts from lobbyists," Khanna said.

"So today I am introducing the Drain The Swamp Act … I believe that this bill will have support not just from progressives, not just from independents, but from the MAGA movement."

Cuban praised the move, calling it "so smart." He took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Great job @RoKhanna. Only change I would make is that it not be specific to this term. It should be permanent."

When a user on X asked, "Wait, you’re on Elon's side now?" Cuban responded: "If @elonmusk comes out and says he is for the Drain the Swamp Bill, I'm on Elon's side."

Why It's Important: Cuban and Musk have had their share of disagreements. He once recalled Musk texting him just, “F**k you,” after Cuban criticized Tesla.

Despite their clashes, Cuban recognizes Musk’s achievements. “You have to give him credit. SpaceX, Starlink, Tesla—he’s the entrepreneur of our generation.” Still, Cuban believes Musk’s sensitivity makes him an easy target.

Cuban has also criticized Musk’s growing political ties, especially his closeness to Trump. He has warned this could alienate Tesla's core audience of eco-conscious buyers.

“Anyone consider that maybe Elon's mission, is for Elon to get what he wants, rather than the country to get what you voted for,” Cuban stated at the time.

