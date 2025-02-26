What's Going On With Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock?

Shares of Marvell Technology Inc MRVL are trading higher by 2.8% to $95.59 Wednesday morning. The stock is gaining as traders and investors watch for fourth-quarter earnings from NVIDIA Corp after the market close.

Shares of chip stocks are also rebounding Wednesday, following news this week President Donald Trump is reportedly considering stricter measures on the country's semiconductor industry. Meanwhile, reports indicate firings at NIST could affect the CHIPS Act, potentially stalling US semiconductor funding.

What To Know: Marvell Technology, a leading provider of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, has been a significant player in the AI and cloud computing markets. The company designs and manufactures chips that are essential for data centers, networking, and storage applications—areas that are experiencing surging demand amid the AI boom.

Given Nvidia's dominance in AI-related GPUs and the expected record-setting revenue guidance, investors are betting that Marvell, as a key supplier and partner in the AI ecosystem, will also see increased demand for its products.

What Else: Additionally, Marvell has positioned itself as a leader in custom silicon solutions for cloud providers, a sector that has seen growing capital expenditures from tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

With reports indicating that these companies are increasing spending on AI infrastructure, Marvell stands to benefit from increased orders and a sustained growth trajectory.

Investors can gain exposure to MRVL by investing in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MRVL has a 52-week high of $127.48 and a 52-week low of $53.19.