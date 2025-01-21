What's Going On With Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock?

Traders and investors are watching for Discover Financial Services DFS fourth-quarter financial results, confirmed for Wednesday’s after hours session.

With earnings per share of $3.69 and revenue surpassing expectations at $4.453 billion, Discover in the third quarter benefitted from increased net interest margins and steady loan growth.

What To Know From Q3: Credit card loans rose by 3%, and personal loans grew by 9%, contributing to an overall 4% year-over-year loan increase. The company's strategic move to reduce its private student loan portfolio is expected to continue impacting results, but the improved credit profile and net interest income should provide a boost.

While the delinquency rates showed slight increases in both 30+ day and 90+ day categories, Discover’s risk management initiatives remain a priority. The company’s Payment Services division, although stable, could see growth from debit transaction volume as PULSE volume increased by 14%.

As Discover wraps up its student loan portfolio sale, the company could be well-positioned for growth, bolstered by its robust digital banking business and expanding margins.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DFS has a 52-week high of $189.65 and a 52-week low of $97.70.