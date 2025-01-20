How And Where To Watch Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony Live

As the United States gears up for the inauguration of its 47th President, Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office on Monday. The Republican leader is making a return to the White House for a second term after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. This inauguration will be held indoors due to the cold weather, marking the first indoor presidential inauguration since 1985.

Trump’s oath of office will be administered by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts. Alongside him, Vice President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath. The inauguration ceremony is set to begin at noon EST at the United States Capitol Rotunda.

The day’s events will start earlier, with the Trumps attending morning services at St. John's Church. Post-ceremony, Mr. Trump is expected to sign executive orders and attend inaugural balls, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

How And Where To Watch Trump’s Oath-Taking Ceremony?

For those following the inauguration, Benzinga will provide in-depth coverage on its website. Other major news networks including NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and C-SPAN will also broadcast the inauguration live. The White House and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) will also stream the event on its official website, allowing global viewers to tune in.

The inaugural events, arranged by JCCIC, will begin at 9:30 am EST on Monday with musical performances and introductory speeches. After the swearing-in ceremony, President Trump will deliver his inaugural address, laying out his plans and vision for the coming four years.

In response to severe cold weather, the inaugural parade has been relocated indoors to the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena in downtown Washington. Later in the evening, President Trump is expected to attend multiple inaugural balls, including the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball.

The inauguration festivities will officially wrap up the following day with the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

