What's Going On With Vera Therapeutics Stock?

Vera Therapeutics Inc VERA shares are trading lower by 7.3% to $34.31 Monday afternoon. The company announced an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for VT-109.

What To Know: Vera Therapeutics has secured an exclusive license from Stanford University for VT-109, a next-generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL. VT-109 offers broad therapeutic potential for B cell-mediated diseases, reinforcing Vera’s position in B cell modulation.

CEO Marshall Fordyce highlighted the company’s commitment to leveraging its expertise to advance the molecule’s potential and improve outcomes for patients with severe autoimmune diseases.

Under the agreement, Vera gains development and marketing rights for VT-109 in exchange for undisclosed upfront and milestone payments.

Read Also: Tuesday’s Producer Inflation Report Could Stoke Market Volatility As Fed Path Remains Unclear

How To Buy VERA Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Vera Therapeutics’s case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, VERA has a 52-week high of $51.61 and a 52-week low of $14.20.