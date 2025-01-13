DatChat (DATS) Stock Jumps After Last Week's Plunge: What's Going On?

DatChat Inc DATS shares climbed 13.9% to $5.50 on Monday, recovering some losses after last week's pullback. Monday’s rally occurred despite no new company-specific updates.

What To Know: Last Wednesday, DatChat shares plunged 64% to $3.22 after announcing a $5.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The company said plans to sell 1.2 million shares at $4.25 per share, with Benchmark Company, LLC acting as the sole placement agent. The offering aims to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Investors reacted sharply to the announcement, concerned about potential dilution. Monday's surge reflects renewed interest possibly driven by speculative activity.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DATS has a 52-week high of $9.34 and a 52-week low of $1.01.