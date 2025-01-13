Why Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Is Down 4%

Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH shares are trading lower by 4.4% to $91.64 during Monday’s session after the company announced a $350 million acquisition.

What To Know: Lantheus Holdings announced the acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging Ltd. in a deal valued at up to $750 million, including $350 million upfront and up to $400 million in milestone payments.

The company says the acquisition expands Lantheus' presence in Alzheimer's disease (AD) diagnostics with Neuraceq, an F-18 radioactive diagnostic agent for PET imaging of β-amyloid plaque in cognitively impaired patients.

Lantheus says Life Molecular brings advanced R&D capabilities, international infrastructure and a strong commercial presence, enabling Lantheus to enhance its diagnostic and therapeutic offerings.

CEO Brian Markison highlighted the acquisition’s alignment with Lantheus' growth strategy, emphasizing its potential to improve patient outcomes and deliver shareholder value.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LNTH has a 52-week high of $126.89 and a 52-week low of $50.20.