Why BioNTech (BNTX) Shares Are Volatile Today

Shares of BioNTech SE – ADR BNTX fell 5.7% to $115.84 on Monday, part of a broader decline in vaccine stocks triggered by Moderna's updated revenue guidance for 2025, which fell below analyst expectations.

What To Know: Moderna, whose stock plunged 23% Monday morning, projected revenues of $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion, well short of the $2.95 billion consensus, citing weaker demand for its Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine and RSV vaccine.

The announcement has intensified concerns across the vaccine sector, including for BioNTech, whose fortunes remain tied to its COVID-19 vaccine partnership with Pfizer.

Investors might be increasingly wary of the long-term growth potential for COVID-19 vaccines, as demand normalizes post-pandemic and new competition emerges.

BioNTech's decline on Monday may reflect broader uncertainty about the ability of vaccine makers to diversify product pipelines and sustain revenues in a highly competitive market.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BNTX has a 52-week high of $131.49 and a 52-week low of $76.53.