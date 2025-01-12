Newsom: LA Wildfires Could Become Worst Natural Disaster in US History

The city of Los Angeles is currently grappling with a series of devastating wildfires, fanned by the Santa Ana winds. The largest fire, located in the Pacific Palisades, is just 11% contained and is posing a significant threat to densely populated neighborhoods.

What Happened: Wildfires have been causing havoc in Los Angeles for nearly a week, leading to unprecedented destruction.

The most significant blaze is in the affluent Pacific Palisades area, which is only 11% contained and is advancing towards the densely populated Encino neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has reported that over 40,000 acres have been consumed by four separate fires, resulting in 16 deaths so far, reports Business Insider.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) says these fires could become the worst natural disaster in U.S. history, with the death toll expected to rise.

“I think it will be in terms of just the costs associated with it, in terms of the scale and scope,” Newsom told said. “I’ve got search and rescue teams out. We’ve got cadaver dogs out. And there’s likely to be a lot more.”

More than 100,000 residents near the Palisades and Eaton fires are under evacuation orders, with an additional 87,000 instructed to be ready to evacuate at any moment.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, affecting areas near the Hurst and Eaton fires, which will remain in effect until Sunday afternoon.

Why It Matters: Analysts from JPMorgan estimate that the fires could lead to approximately $50 billion in total economic losses. If these estimates are accurate, the damage caused by the current fires would far exceed the 2018 Camp Fires, which resulted in $10 billion in insured losses.

This prediction underscores the severity of the current situation and the potential for significant economic impact.

