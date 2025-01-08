Why CureVac (CVAC) Stock Is Moving

Shares of CureVac BV CVAC fell by 12.3% to $4.10 Wednesday afternoon. The pullback could be due to profit-taking after Tuesday's strong gains, which were fueled by heightened concerns over respiratory illnesses across the U.S.

The surge in healthcare visits, driven by higher cases of seasonal influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, has renewed interest in vaccine and therapeutic manufacturers this week.

What Else: CureVac’s pipeline includes second-generation mRNA vaccines targeting COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, developed in collaboration with GSK. These vaccines aim to offer enhanced efficacy, stability and manufacturing scalability compared to first-generation mRNA platforms.

The company's commitment to pioneering mRNA solutions could position it as a key competitor in the global biotechnology landscape.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CVAC has a 52-week high of $5.28 and a 52-week low of $2.22.