DOGE Co-lead Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy Reportedly On A Hiring Spree For Full Timers

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are reportedly actively seeking to fill key positions within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to streamline federal spending.

What Happened: Musk and Ramaswamy are actively recruiting for their Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The commission is looking to fill a select number of full-time, salaried roles, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

The positions available include software engineering, information security engineering, HR, IT, and finance. DOGE, which aims to significantly reduce federal spending, is an advisory body that operates independently of the federal government. It seeks to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget.

Applicants are encouraged to send their résumés and a few bullet points outlining their interest via direct message to DOGE’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter. For technical roles, candidates must demonstrate exceptional ability and provide a contact number.

Despite the recruitment drive, it remains unclear how many salaried positions are available. In November, Musk mentioned that employees at DOGE would not receive compensation, yet the commission’s X account noted that thousands have shown interest, with only the top 1% considered for roles.

Representatives of Musk, Ramaswamy are yet to respond to Benzinga‘s queries.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, President-elect Donald Trump announced Musk and Ramaswamy to spearhead the newly established DOFE. The department’s mission is to identify and implement cost-cutting measures, targeting a reduction of up to $2 trillion in the federal budget.

Musk and Ramaswamy are reportedly enlisting the expertise of prominent Silicon Valley figures, including Marc Andreessen and Uber’s Travis Kalanick, to drive this ambitious initiative. This recruitment effort underscores the commitment to harnessing top-tier talent to achieve these fiscal goals.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also:

Image via Shutterstock