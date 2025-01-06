Melania Trump Is Happy With House Guest Elon Musk As 'A Babysitter For Donald'

Multiple sources close to the Trump family at Mar-a-Lago are telling People magazine that soon-to-be-First-Lady-again Melania Trump quite likes having the Tesla TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk around. And the tech billionaire is definitely around. Musk has been staying at one of the cottages on Trump's property at the Florida estate almost since the November elections, according to the NY Times.

But It’s All Good With Melania

A source told People that Melania approves of Musk’s relationship with her husband as a "net-positive" because Musk can keep an eye on her hubby President-elect Donald Trump.

"Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around," a Palm Beach source told People, noting that the former First Lady "makes the best of things she can’t control."

The source added that “Melania has her own life and isn’t bothered by political dealings her husband has with others. But so far, she has no issues with Musk.”

A Mar-a-Lago insider predicted that Melania might come up with her own plans to partner with Musk, who along with Vivek Ramaswamy will co-direct the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at restructuring federal agencies and reducing government spending.

Read More: Melania Trump To Produce Upcoming Amazon Prime Documentary About Her Life and Influence In Trump Political Universe

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported in November that Musk has been at Mar-a-Lago “nearly every single day,” golfing, dining, sitting in on phone calls with world leaders, and “weighing in” on prospective candidates for senior administration jobs.

Working From Home

As was the case with the first Trump administration, he is continuing to use the family’s Palm Beach residence as a meeting place and something of a headquarters for his political activities. Again, Melania quite likes the activity, according to People, especially when it comes to Musk.

"Melania is in good spirits and does her own thing, and is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around," a source told People.

"For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him. Right now, Trump has a lot of people wanting things from him. She is all too aware of that."

Now Read:

Photo: Sarah Yenesel/EPA, via Shutterstock