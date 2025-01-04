Trump Hotel Bomber's Chilling Messages Unearthed: 'TIME TO WAKE UP, Fight To Get Dems Out of Fed Government and Military by Any Means'

The man responsible for the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning had previously called for a violent purge of Democrats.

What Happened: 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger carried out the attack, injuring seven people before taking his own life. According to a report by KLAS, the Las Vegas CBS affiliate, Livelsberger left behind notes on his phones and laptop found in the burned-out vehicle.

These notes revealed the Green Beret’s call to fellow service members and others dissatisfied with the country’s direction to instigate a “purge” of Washington, with Democrats as the primary target.

The note confirmed by the police read, “TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves. Military and vets move on DC starting now. Militias facilitate and augment this activity. Occupy every major road along fed buildings and the campus of fed buildings by the hundreds of thousands. Lock the highways around down with semis right after everybody gets in. Hold until the purge is complete. Try peaceful means first, but be prepared to fight to get the Dems out of the fed government and military by any means necessary. They all must go and a hard reset must occur for our country to avoid collapse.”

In another note, Livelsberger expressed his resentment towards the country’s wealthy and the direction of its culture.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Predicts Inflation Drop Through Energy Policies And Spending Cuts

He praised President-elect Donald Trump and Trump allies Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk, while criticizing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“Consider this last sunset of ‘24 and my actions the end of our sickness and a new chapter of health for our people. Rally around the Trump, Musk, Kennedy, and ride this wave to the highest hegemony for all Americans! We are second to no one,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: Livelsberger’s actions and messages highlight a deeply troubled individual, who resorted to violence to express his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the country.

His call for a “purge” of Democrats and his praise for certain political figures underscore the deep political divides and heightened tensions within the nation.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence that can stem from such extreme ideologies.

Read Next

Tech Titans Warm Up To Donald Trump, Who Says ‘Everybody Wants To Be My Friend,’ Claims Bill Gates Asked To Come To Mar-a-Lago