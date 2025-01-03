Jeff Bezos Says 'Good Old Days' Are 'Such An Illusion' As Far As Planet Earth Is Concerned, But There's One Exception

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos underscored the pressing need to address environmental issues despite advancements in other areas. He underscored that while everything on the planet is better now than 50 years ago, there's one exception.

What Happened: Speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Bezos shared his perspective on the state of the planet.

Bezos emphasized that while significant progress has been made in reducing infant mortality, increasing global literacy, and lowering poverty rates, the environment continues to suffer. He highlighted the ongoing pollution and depletion affecting oceans, rivers, and forests over the past 500 years.

Amazon’s environmental footprint was also noted. In 2022, the company emitted 70.74 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, which accounts for approximately 1.1% of total U.S. emissions. Despite this, Amazon is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

"When people talk about the good old days, that's such an illusion. Almost everything is better today than it was…with one exception, which is the natural world." Jeff Bezos said during the summit.

Bezos is investing in his aerospace venture, Blue Origin, to explore solutions for Earth’s resource challenges. He envisions utilizing space resources to provide “infinite energy, infinite raw materials.” Blue Origin has completed nine human spaceflights, with the latest in November.

Bezos’ vision for space exploration is centered on preserving Earth, contrasting with Elon Musk‘s SpaceX mission to make humanity multiplanetary. Bezos stated, “There is no plan B. We have to save Earth.”

Why It Matters: Bezos’ environmental focus aligns with his broader initiatives, including the Bezos Earth Fund, which has faced scrutiny for its potential influence on the carbon credit market. The fund supports the Science Based Targets initiative, setting climate standards for corporations.

Concerns have arisen about potential conflicts of interest as Amazon expands its climate pledge initiative.

Additionally, Bezos has committed $60 million through the Bezos Centers for Sustainable Protein to revolutionize the food industry by improving alternative meats. This initiative is part of a $1 billion pledge to address food sustainability challenges.

