Influential House Republicans are calling for the disclosure of a confidential list that details the use of $17 million in taxpayer money that was reportedly used to settle sexual harassment claims within Congress.

What Happened: Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have urged Congress to reveal the names of current and former members who have utilized public funds to resolve such allegations.

The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights has been discreetly paying out over $17 million since 1997 to settle almost 300 workplace disputes.

These disputes range from sexual harassment to discrimination and pay disputes. Despite this, the identities of those who have reached settlements are yet to be disclosed.

Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in Congressional offices.



Don't you think we should release the names of the Representatives? I do.pic.twitter.com/hmqlLDO2h0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 26, 2024

Yes. I want to release the congressional sexual slush fund list.



Tax payers should have never had to pay for that.



Along with all the other garbage they should not have to pay for. https://t.co/8CyCO0haHk — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 26, 2024

The demand for transparency by Massie and Greene comes after the House Ethics Committee released a report into allegations of sexual misconduct against ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Following the controversial release of this report, Gaetz proposed a plan to reveal those on the secret list.

Former House Republicans Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) have also expressed their support for the disclosure of the list.

Why It Matters: The call for transparency over the use of taxpayer money to settle sexual harassment claims within Congress is a significant move.

It not only highlights the issue of sexual harassment within the political sphere but also raises questions about the use of public funds.

The disclosure of the names on the list would hold those responsible accountable and could potentially lead to reforms in the way such allegations are handled within Congress.

This move also aligns with the growing demand for transparency and accountability in public offices.

