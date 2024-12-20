House Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown, Sidesteps Trump's Demand To Suspend Federal Debt Limit

On Friday, the House of Representatives approved a stopgap funding bill, just hours before a potential government shutdown.

What Happened: The legislation, which extends funding into mid-March and includes disaster relief, now moves to the Senate, reported the New York Times.

The bill passed with a vote of 366 to 34, with all “no” votes coming from Republicans, and one Democrat, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, voting present.

The House removed a provision demanded by President-elect Donald Trump to suspend the federal debt limit, which had caused a Republican revolt on Thursday.

The Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), expressed confidence that the Senate would quickly pass the bill despite not including all Democratic priorities.

The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill to keep the government open and I'm confident the Senate will pass it as well. We hope to get it passed as soon as possible.



Though this bill does not include everything Democrats fought for, there are major victories in this bill for… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 21, 2024

Why It Matters: The House’s decision followed a tumultuous week marked by Republican discord.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had initially reached a bipartisan funding agreement with Democrats, but it was derailed by opposition from Trump and Elon Musk.

To prevent a government shutdown set to begin at midnight on Friday, Republican leaders introduced a Plan C.

This approach involved holding separate votes on three key measures: a short-term funding bill to extend government operations for three months, a $100 billion disaster relief package, and a $10 billion bill for farm aid.

The bill’s passage is crucial to prevent a funding lapse at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, ensuring the continued operation of federal agencies.

