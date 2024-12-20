What's Going On With Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock?

Archer Aviation Inc ACHR shares are trading higher by 10.7% to $9.32 during Friday’s session and are higher by some 84% over the trailing month as the stock trends across social media platforms.

What To Know: Archer last week announced an exclusive partnership with Anduril Industries to develop hybrid Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft for defense applications, targeting potential U.S. Department of Defense programs.

To fund this initiative and support general operations, Archer raised $430 million in additional equity, bringing its total capital raised to nearly $2 billion. Major investors include Stellantis, United Airlines, Wellington Management and 2PointZero.

The company says the new Archer Defense program will address urgent national security needs, leveraging scalable production and rapid innovation. This collaboration aims to enhance the U.S. defense sector’s readiness with cutting-edge technology, potentially reshaping the landscape of military aviation.

Meanwhile, Ark Invest recently boosted its stake in Archer, acquiring over 5 million shares valued at approximately $36.5 million. Archer also advances eVTOL air taxis in Abu Dhabi, targeting a 2026 launch, positioning itself as a leader in urban air mobility.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ACHR has a 52-week high of $10.58 and a 52-week low of $2.82.