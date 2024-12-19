What's Going On With SoundHound AI Stock?

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN shares are trading lower by 12.9% to $18.16 during Thursday’s session. The stock may be experiencing a pullback due to profit-taking after a 47% surge over the past week and a remarkable 213% gain over the past month, driven by key business updates.

What To Know: SoundHound develops conversational AI using natural language processing (NLP) and large language models. Its solutions enhance customer experiences and operations in sectors like healthcare and quick-service restaurants.

The company's Amelia Conversational AI Platform was recognized as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost Radar for Healthcare AI. Analysts praised its innovative use of NLP for improving patient engagement and administrative processes. SoundHound says the company’s acquisition of Amelia strengthens its position in a healthcare AI market projected to reach $2.34 billion by 2027.

SoundHound also recently partnered with Church's Texas Chicken to implement voice AI in drive-thru operations, showcasing its expanding commercial applications.

“Integrating our technology into Church’s Texas Chicken restaurants marks a significant milestone in drive-thru innovation,” said James Hom, Chief Product Officer at SoundHound AI.

How To Buy SOUN Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for SoundHound AI – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of SoundHound AI, which is trading at $20.7 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 4.83 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOUN has a 52-week high of $24.08 and a 52-week low of $1.62.