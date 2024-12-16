What's Going On With SoundHound AI Stock?

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN shares are trading higher by 4.1% to $17.63 Monday morning. The stock rose some 23.7% on Friday following several notable announcements from the company regarding conversational AI.

What Happened: The company’s Amelia Conversational AI Platform was named a leader in Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Frost Radar for Enterprise Conversational AI in Healthcare.

The report highlighted SoundHound's innovative use of natural language processing and large language models to enhance healthcare operations, such as patient engagement and administrative workflows.

Analysts praised the company's innovation pipeline and strategic focus, noting its recent acquisition of Amelia as a key driver for expanded opportunities in healthcare. The enterprise conversational AI market in healthcare is projected to reach $2.34 billion by 2027, growing at 17.2% annually.

In addition, SoundHound partnered with Church's Texas Chicken to deploy voice AI technology for drive-thru orders, streamlining operations and reducing wait times.

"Integrating our technology into Church's Texas Chicken restaurants marks a significant milestone in drive-thru innovation," said James Hom, Chief Product Officer at SoundHound AI.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOUN has a 52-week high of $17.29 and a 52-week low of $1.62.