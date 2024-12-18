What's Going On With Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock?

Archer Aviation Inc ACHR shares are trading higher by 10.9% to $10.08 during Wednesday’s session and are higher by 38% over the trailing week.

Archer last week announced an exclusive partnership with Anduril Industries to develop hybrid Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft for defense applications, targeting potential U.S. Department of Defense programs.

To fund this initiative and support general operations, Archer raised $430 million in additional equity, bringing its total capital raised to nearly $2 billion. Major investors include Stellantis, United Airlines, Wellington Management and the UAE's 2PointZero.

The company says the new Archer Defense program will address urgent national security needs, leveraging scalable production and rapid innovation.

Meanwhile, Ark Invest recently boosted its stake in Archer, acquiring over 5 million shares, valued at approximately $36.5 million. Archer also advances eVTOL air taxis in Abu Dhabi, targeting a 2026 launch.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ACHR has a 52-week high of $10.33 and a 52-week low of $2.82.