Trumps' Security Adviser Pick Warns Of 'Gaps In Our Agencies' Amid Growing Drone Sightings Across US, Calls For Expanding Israel's Iron Dome For Defense

Growing concerns over mysterious drone sightings across multiple U.S. states have highlighted significant gaps in national airspace security, according to Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump‘s national security adviser pick.

What Happened: Speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Waltz emphasized the need to address “gaps in our agencies” and “gaps in our authorities between the Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, the Defense Department.” He advocated for expanding Israel’s Iron Dome concept to include drone defense capabilities.

The drone sightings, which began in New Jersey in mid-November and have spread to Maryland and Massachusetts, have drawn conflicting responses from officials. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) suggested possible connections to Iranian operations, claims the Pentagon explicitly denied through spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

Why It Matters: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the administration’s response in an ABC News interview, stating that personnel and technology have been deployed while finding no evidence of foreign involvement or security threats.

The drone sightings, reportedly up to six feet in diameter and undetectable by radio frequency monitoring, mirror similar incidents over U.S. military installations in Virginia and the United Kingdom, intensifying national security concerns.

The controversy emerges as the incoming Trump administration signals a shift in military aviation strategy. Elon Musk, Trump’s pick to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Recently, Musk criticized Lockheed Martin Corp.‘s F-35 program, advocating for drone warfare over manned aircraft. The F-35 program, estimated at $1.8 trillion, represents the Defense Department’s most expensive initiative to date.

