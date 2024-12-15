Trump's Moves Stir Markets: Dollar Tree, Larry Summers, And More: This Week In Economics

The past week has been a whirlwind of economic news, with President-elect Donald Trump at the center of several major stories. The financial landscape is buzzing with anticipation and concern, from proposed tariffs affecting dollar stores to potential inflationary risks.

Let’s dive into the key stories that shaped the weekend.

Dollar Tree Prepares For Tariff Impact

A proposal by Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico could significantly affect dollar stores in the U.S. Dollar Tree Inc. has already raised prices to $1.25 due to inflation, and further price hikes or changes in product offerings may be on the horizon.

Read the full article here.

Larry Summers Warns Of Inflation Risks

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers expressed concerns over Trump’s economic policies, suggesting they could lead to inflation levels surpassing those seen during President Joe Biden‘s term. Summers highlighted the potential impact of maintaining tax cuts, implementing tariffs, and reducing the labor force.

Read the full article here.

See Also: US Futures Mixed As Street Braces For Inflation Data: Analyst Says 2024 Will Go Down As The ‘Best Election Year Return Ever’

Andrew Ferguson to Lead FTC

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Andrew Ferguson as his choice to replace Lina Khan as FTC Chair. Ferguson, who joined the FTC in April, aims to reshape the agency’s approach to tech regulation and antitrust enforcement.

Read the full article here.

Janet Yellen’s Tariff Concerns

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that Trump’s proposed tariffs could destabilize financial markets and increase costs for American households. Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, Yellen emphasized the potential negative impact on U.S. economic competitiveness.

Read the full article here.

Fed’s December Meeting and Rate Cuts

Traders anticipating significant Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2025 may face disappointment. The upcoming Fed meeting is expected to signal a cautious approach, with only three rate cuts projected for next year. This insight comes from a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock