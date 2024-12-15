Zillow's Top Trends for Homes In 2025

Zillow has named five key trends that are gaining traction among homebuyers for 2025.

What Happened: Zillow’s analysis of millions of for-sale listings in 2024 indicates that buyers are increasingly favoring homes that are eco-friendly, resilient to climate disasters, and equipped with smart home technology.

According to a report by Business Insider, there is also a growing interest in smart, eco-friendly technology. Whole-home batteries, often paired with solar panels, are the fastest-growing sought-after feature this year, with mentions in for-sale listings up by 62% compared to last year. Electric vehicle (EV) chargers and induction cooktops are also gaining popularity.

“Technology has empowered homeowners to live more sustainably and affordably, which is increasingly important to prospective buyers,” stated Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert told the outlet.

As home prices continue to soar, many buyers are leaning toward smaller, more affordable homes.

The term “cozy” has seen a 35% increase in for-sale listings compared to last year. “Wellness design” is another emerging trend, with a 16% increase in listings featuring wellness-focused amenities.

Young homebuyers are showing a growing interest in vintage interior designs, with a surge in nostalgia-driven design and home libraries.

Zillow found that mentions of Victorian-era sculleries in for-sale listings have increased by 8% this year compared to last.

Why It Matters: The trends identified by Zillow reflect a shift in homebuyer preferences, driven by factors such as climate change, technological advancements, and changing lifestyle needs.

The increased demand for eco-friendly and disaster-resilient homes indicates a growing awareness and concern for the environment. The rising interest in smart home technology and wellness design underscores the importance of comfort, convenience, and health in today’s living spaces.

Furthermore, the preference for smaller homes and vintage designs suggests a shift towards affordability and nostalgia. These trends are likely to shape the future of the housing market, influencing both home design and real estate strategies.

