What's Going On With Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock?

Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI shares are trading higher by 25% to $41.47 since Monday’s open. The company this week released findings from an internal investigation led by its Special Committee concluding there was “no evidence of misconduct or fraud” involving its management or board.

What To Know: The review, supported by legal and forensic experts, assessed rehiring practices, sales and revenue recognition, export controls and related-party disclosures. While the findings were largely reassuring, they also exposed lapses in governance practices, prompting calls for structural reforms.

Key recommendations accepted by the board include appointing a new CFO to replace David Weigand and bolstering oversight with new hires such as a chief compliance officer, a general counsel and a chief accounting officer. The company also committed to expanding training programs and tightening financial controls to address identified weaknesses.

Despite these proactive measures, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains cautious, maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the stock. Chatterjee highlighted two critical risks: the response of Super Micro’s independent auditor, BDO, and whether Nasdaq will extend the timeline for the company to regain compliance with listing standards.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SMCI has a 52-week high of $122.90 and a 52-week low of $17.25.