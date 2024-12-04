Why CN Energy Group Stock (CNEY) Is Up 155%

CN ENERGY GROUP Inc CNEY shares are trading higher by 155% to 80 cents during Wednesday’s session after the company announced it has been granted a 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with its $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

What Else: The extension, which runs until May 27, 2025, was approved because the company met all other Nasdaq listing requirements and expressed its intention to address the issue, potentially through a reverse stock split if necessary.

If CN Energy achieves a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days during this period, it will regain compliance.

The company says it plans to actively monitor its stock price and evaluate options to meet the requirement.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CNEY has a 52-week high of $3.29 and a 52-week low of $0.25.