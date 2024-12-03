KULR Technology Stock Is Up 70% Over The Past Week: What's Going On?

KULR Technology Group Inc KULR shares are up roughly 72% to $1.39 over the trailing week, though closed marginally lower Tuesday. The company last week was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy.

KULR early Tuesday also said the company launched NASA-certified M35A battery cells, qualified for space-ready JSC 20793-compliant battery packs, and integral to NASA’s Artemis II mission.

What To Know: KULR, in a press release last week, emphasized that this advancement is critical for safety-critical applications, particularly in aviation, where it aligns with the rigorous safety standards of the FAA and EASA.

Originally developed in collaboration with NASA and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, KULR states the ISC devices induce controlled thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries, enabling safer and more precise testing under highly controlled conditions.

KULR also highlighted that the improved devices will deliver deeper insights into battery performance under extreme conditions, bolstering resilience and enhancing safety across high-stress environments, supporting both military, commercial and industrial applications.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KULR has a 52-week high of $1.67 and a 52-week low of $0.10.