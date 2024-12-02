What's Going On With Applied Materials Shares?

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares closed higher by 4.9% to $183.26 Monday following the Biden administration's announcement of expanded export controls targeting China's semiconductor industry.

The new restrictions, aimed at limiting China's access to advanced chipmaking technologies, are expected to redirect global demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment toward companies like Applied Materials, a leader in this space.

What To Know: Applied Materials, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is one of the world's largest suppliers of materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every advanced semiconductor.

The company's expertise spans deposition, etching, metrology and inspection technologies essential for creating chips used in AI, data centers and advanced memory applications.

The latest U.S. measures add 140 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, tightening the flow of high-end chipmaking tools. This includes a broadened scope of restrictions on advanced tools critical for fabricating cutting-edge chips.

Applied Materials, whose tools are pivotal in manufacturing next-generation semiconductors, stands to benefit as global semiconductor firms outside of China ramp up production to fill the gap left by sanctioned Chinese players.

What Else: Furthermore, the sanctions align with agreements between the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands, shielding companies like Applied Materials from competition in certain restricted markets. This could bolsters the company's market position as it serves key global customers.

The geopolitical shift away from Chinese suppliers is likely to increase demand for Applied Materials' equipment, particularly in regions like Taiwan, South Korea and the United States, where investments in semiconductor manufacturing are surging.

Investors can gain exposure to AMAT by investing in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMAT has a 52-week high of $255.89 and a 52-week low of $144.57.