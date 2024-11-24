Elon Musk's Social Media Onslaught Targets Federal Employees

Billionaire Elon Musk, co-director of President-elect Donald Trump‘s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been using his social media platform to criticize specific government departments and individuals.

What Happened: Musk, who has a following of 205 million on his platform, recently targeted Ashley Thomas, a director of climate diversification at the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. His post, which labeled her role as a “fake job,” led to a wave of online ridicule against Thomas.

So many fake jobs https://t.co/aVH8QtMcLE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024

Earlier this month, Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech-company founder, were appointed by Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

The duo has since been vocal about their plans for “mass head-count reductions” across the federal bureaucracy.

Also Read: Trump And Musk Want To Sidestep Senate Floor Votes On Key Confirmations

According to the report by The Wall Street Journal, Musk’s recent social media activities mark a return to his controversial practice of calling out individuals, a tactic he had previously employed on Twitter.

His targets this week included Alexis Pelosi, a senior climate adviser at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and two other federal officials with climate-related roles.

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, criticized Musk’s tactics, stating that they were intended to instill fear among federal employees, reports the outlet.

Kelley argued that Musk should instead focus on federal contractors, who he claims cost the government far more than the civilian workforce.

Why It Matters: Musk’s recent actions on social media have raised concerns about the potential impact on the morale and productivity of federal employees.

His targeting of specific individuals and departments could lead to a climate of fear and uncertainty, which could in turn affect the functioning of the federal bureaucracy.

Furthermore, the controversy surrounding Musk’s tactics could potentially overshadow the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, and distract from its mission to streamline government operations and reduce costs.

Read Next

What A Second Trump Presidency Would Mean For Elon Musk And His Many Ventures

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.