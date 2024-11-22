What's Going On With Broadcom (AVGO) Stock?

Broadcom Inc AVGO stock fell 1.7% to $162.87 this week, as investors assessed the ripple effects of NVIDIA's third-quarter earnings report on the broader semiconductor sector.

Nvidia, a key player in AI and data center markets where Broadcom also operates, posted strong results but provided a cautious fourth quarter outlook. The mixed market reaction to Nvidia’s report appeared to keep Broadcom shares in a holding pattern, reflecting broader uncertainties about growth prospects in the chip industry.

What To Know: Nvidia's robust performance underscored the ongoing demand for AI-related infrastructure, including advanced GPUs and complementary hardware, areas where Broadcom's networking and connectivity solutions play a critical role.

Analysts highlighted Nvidia's next-generation Blackwell architecture as a significant driver of demand through 2025. However, Nvidia's guidance falling short of lofty expectations caused some profit-taking, illustrating the market’s sensitivity to growth narratives in the AI space.

Read Also: Tesla Gains 55% In A Month With Strong China Role, Bullish Signals

Broadcom, a major supplier of chips for data centers and AI workloads, is often viewed as a complementary player to Nvidia, benefiting from the surge in demand for high-performance computing infrastructure.

Investors have also been closely watching Broadcom's strategic moves in recent memory, particularly its ongoing diversification efforts, including its $61 billion acquisition of VMware.

This deal could further strengthen Broadcom's position in software-defined infrastructure, enhancing its ability to serve hyperscale data centers.

While Nvidia’s earnings highlighted sector strength, it also raised questions about near-term growth pacing. For Broadcom, the focus remains on its ability to capture a share of this evolving demand while leveraging its diverse portfolio.

Read Also: Dollar Hits 2-Year High As European Recession Fears Hammer Euro, Pound

How To Buy AVGO Stock?

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Broadcom – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AVGO has a 52-week high of $186.42 and a 52-week low of $90.31.