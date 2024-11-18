Why Bitcoin-Related Stock MARA Holdings Is Falling

MARA Holdings Inc MARA shares are trading lower by 5.6% to $19.90 Monday morning after the company announced a $700 million convertible note offering to boost its Bitcoin holdings and repurchase debt.

What To Know: MARA Holdings announced a private offering of $700 million in convertible senior notes due 2030, with an option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $105 million.

The company says the notes will bear semi-annual interest starting March 1, 2025, and mature on March 1, 2030, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

Redemption and conversion terms include conditions beginning in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Proceeds will be used to repurchase existing 2026 convertible notes, acquire bitcoin and support corporate purposes, including debt repayment and strategic expansion.

MARA meanwhile says the repurchase of 2026 notes may lead to market activity, as hedged holders could buy MARA stock or adjust derivative positions, potentially impacting MARA's stock price and the conversion price of the new notes. The final terms, including the interest rate and conversion rate, will be set at pricing.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MARA has a 52-week high of $34.09 and a 52-week low of $9.21.