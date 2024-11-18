What's Going On With Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock?

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by around 4% to $119.65 in November. The stock has seen an uptick following Donald Trump's presidential election win, as investors anticipate that his pro-energy policies could benefit the oil and gas giant.

What To Know: Trump's commitment to scaling back environmental regulations and promoting U.S. energy independence could reduce compliance costs for Exxon Mobil and create opportunities for expanded domestic oil and gas production.

Policies favoring fossil fuels, such as reduced restrictions on drilling and exploration, could bolster Exxon's upstream operations and increase output.

Additionally, Trump's potential withdrawal from international climate agreements, such as the Paris Accord, could shift focus away from renewable energy policies, giving traditional energy companies like Exxon a competitive edge in the near term.

Trump has also indicated a willingness to relax sanctions on oil-exporting countries like Russia, which could stabilize global oil markets and provide more predictable conditions for Exxon's international operations.

Moreover, Trump's emphasis on infrastructure spending could drive increased demand for petroleum products and natural gas, both critical components of construction and manufacturing. Inflationary pressures resulting from Trump's economic policies may also elevate oil prices, boosting Exxon's revenues.

XOM has a 52-week high of $126.34 and a 52-week low of $95.77.