Why Pepsi Stock Is Falling

PepsiCo Inc PEP shares are trading lower by 3.75% to $158.97 Friday afternoon. Shares of beverage and packaged food stocks are trading lower after President-elect Donald Trump indicated he would nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the HHS.

What To Know: Kennedy's history of criticizing corporate influence on public health has raised concerns about potential regulatory shifts targeting key sectors of PepsiCo’s diversified business.

As a global leader in beverages and snacks, PepsiCo's portfolio includes sugary soft drinks, such as Pepsi and Mountain Dew, alongside snacks like Doritos and Lay's, as well as healthier offerings under brands like Quaker and Naked Juice.

Analysts warn that Kennedy's stance on the “industrial food complex” could lead to stricter rules on sugar content, marketing practices, and nutritional labeling.

With U.S. consumers already gravitating toward healthier options, any heightened regulatory scrutiny on sugary beverages and processed snacks could pressure PepsiCo's core businesses. In addition, possible restrictions on marketing to children, a key demographic for many of its products, could further impact growth.

Read Also: October Retail Sales Top Expectations As US Consumers Increase Tech Spending

How To Buy PEP Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in PepsiCo’s case, it is in the Consumer Staples sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PEP has a 52-week high of $183.39 and a 52-week low of $158.03.