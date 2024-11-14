What's Going On With Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock?

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by roughly 5% during November after Donald Trump's win in the presidential election, as investors anticipate a more favorable regulatory and economic environment for the oil and gas sector.

Trump's administration is expected to prioritize fossil fuel production, potentially reversing recent policies on environmental restrictions and supporting domestic energy expansion, which could directly benefit Exxon's extensive U.S. operations.

Trump's stance on reducing regulations in the energy sector could make it easier and more cost-effective for Exxon to expand drilling projects, especially in U.S. shale regions like the Permian Basin, where the company has invested heavily in recent years.

What To Know: One anticipated shift under Trump's policies would be a rollback of regulations tied to carbon emissions, methane leaks, and drilling permits, which had increased compliance costs for companies like Exxon.

With eased regulatory pressures, Exxon would have greater flexibility to explore and develop new oil and gas fields without facing stringent environmental compliance costs, potentially boosting production levels and profitability.

Additionally, Trump's proposal to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and possibly undo green energy subsidies could slow the U.S. transition to renewables, extending the market dominance of traditional energy sources where Exxon is well-positioned.

What Else: Trump's protectionist trade policies, particularly his advocacy for tariffs on foreign imports, could also play a role in shaping Exxon's strategy.

While higher tariffs could increase costs for some imported materials used in refining and exploration, the overarching goal to strengthen domestic energy independence aligns with Exxon's core U.S. operations.

Furthermore, Trump's inclination to ease sanctions on certain countries, such as Russia, could create new avenues for Exxon to partner in international projects, a potential growth area constrained by recent sanctions.

While uncertainties remain in the global oil market, Trump's commitment to bolstering fossil fuel production and easing regulatory constraints provides an optimistic outlook for Exxon's growth trajectory, making the stock an appealing choice for energy investors post-election.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, XOM has a 52-week high of $126.34 and a 52-week low of $95.77.