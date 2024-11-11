Bitcoin SV Is Up 35% Over The Past Week: What's Going On?

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD is trading higher by 35% to $61.71 over the past week following Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential win and Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high.

This rally coincides with expectations of a shift in U.S. economic policy under Trump’s administration, including corporate tax cuts, high tariffs, and inflationary pressures—factors that could benefit digital assets like Bitcoin SV.

What To Know: Bitcoin SV, or Bitcoin Satoshi Vision, is a hard fork of Bitcoin that aims to restore the original vision of Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. Unlike Bitcoin and other forks, BSV focuses on massive scalability and low transaction fees, positioning itself as a blockchain solution for enterprise-level applications.

Trump's pro-crypto stance, including his idea of integrating Bitcoin into the U.S. national reserve, has fueled optimism in the digital asset space. With potential inflationary pressures from proposed trade tariffs, investors are increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies like BSV as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

