What's Going On With Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

In the wake of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential win, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has jumped 10% since Wednesday to reach $0.00001944.

Trump's victory, combined with the Republican Party's return to a Senate majority, signals a potential shift in U.S. economic policy that includes corporate tax cuts, high tariffs and an aggressive stance on inflation—factors that could reshape traditional and digital asset markets alike.

What To Know: A key driver of SHIB’s surge is Trump's pro-crypto stance, marked by his vision of the U.S. as a "Bitcoin superpower." Trump's proposal to incorporate Bitcoin into a national reserve has sent ripples through the crypto space, igniting excitement among investors who see digital assets as hedges against economic uncertainty.

Trump's anticipated policies could stoke inflationary pressures, with JPMorgan analysts projecting up to a 2.4% rise in inflation if trade tariffs are fully enacted. In such an environment, investors often look to alternative assets like cryptocurrencies as protection against the dollar's decline.

Shiba Inu, with its low entry price and high volatility, is a popular speculative asset among retail investors seeking both growth potential and a potential hedge against macroeconomic risks.

Shiba Inu was created as an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin DOGE/USD, branding itself as the "Dogecoin killer." Both coins share a meme-inspired appeal, drawing in retail investors with their playful branding and community-driven support.

