Could MiCA's Passport System Open Doors Across Europe For Crypto Exchanges?

Paul Giordano, vice president of digital assets at MARA, shared his perspective on the European Union’s upcoming Markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) regulation.

MiCA aims to set clear guidelines for the cryptocurrency industry across the EU. As MiCA nears its December implementation, Giordano expects it to bring challenges and benefits to the region's crypto market, especially for exchanges and users. Giordano is scheduled to discuss these developments at the upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event.

Compliance and Standardization

According to Giordano, MiCA is "one of the most comprehensive regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies to date," offering guidelines for exchanges on compliance, risk management, and market practices.

He explained that MiCA will require exchanges to adhere to stringent standards, including Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements. Although these standards may raise operational costs for some exchanges, Giordano sees them as ultimately beneficial, as they are expected to increase consumer confidence.

"MiCA will require exchanges to meet robust compliance standards, stringent KYC/AML requirements, and details on risks, market practices, and asset functionality," Giordano said, pointing to the potential for these changes to support a safer and more transparent market for users.

Expanding Market Access

One of the regulation's key features is its passport system, enabling approved exchanges to operate across all 27 EU countries without needing separate approvals. Giordano views this as a significant advantage for exchanges looking to expand in Europe.

By streamlining access, MiCA's passporting could help exchanges broaden their customer base and simplify regulatory hurdles. "MiCA includes a passport system, allowing authorized crypto exchanges to operate in all 27 EU countries without needing separate approvals," he added.

Stablecoin Oversight

In addition to standardizing exchange practices, MiCA will impose stricter rules for stablecoins, which Giordano sees as crucial to maintaining market stability. Under MiCA, stablecoins will be subject to enhanced reserve, governance, and risk management requirements, providing additional oversight to ensure reliability. Giordano believes this will strengthen user trust and further protect the market.

As MiCA's implementation approaches, Giordano anticipates a more organized and accessible crypto environment in Europe. With new compliance requirements and cross-border exchange access, he expects MiCA to drive changes that enhance user security and market reach.

