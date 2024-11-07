XPeng Flying Car Can Be Mastered In 3 Hours, Says Company Chairman

Chinese EV maker Xpeng Inc.’s XPEV Chairman He Xiaopeng on Wednesday provided details on its modular flying car called Land Aircraft Carrier, including its sales timeline and driving ease.

What Happened: The Land Aircraft Carrier has two parts – a ground module and an air module, with the ground module housing the aerial component for ground transportation. The two parts can automatically separate and combine.

The air module is small and capable of seating two. The vehicle is aimed at resolving the issue of landing space, by enabling the user to land it and fold it within the ground module trunk.

The vehicle, He Xiaopeng said at the company’s AI Day event on Wednesday, has already been given the certificate to be sold publicly. Sales, he said, would commence soon. The company intends to open pre-orders for the vehicle in December.

Why It Matters: The aircraft, Xiaopeng said, has a single stick control, making it easy to operate. It will take a car driver roughly five minutes to get started and about 3 hours to master it, he noted.

Late last month, XPeng said that it has commenced constructing a flying car manufacturing base in Guangzhou, China, in a significant step towards its vision of manufacturing flying cars on a large scale for low-altitude urban travel.

The upcoming plant, it said, is dedicated to making the air module of the Land Aircraft Carrier. It is designed with a projected annual capacity of 10,000 units spanning 180,000 square meters.

