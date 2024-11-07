How Mystery 'Trump Whale' Reaps $50M Profit By Betting Against Polling Data

A mysterious trader, dubbed the “Trump whale,” is set to gain nearly $50 million after making bold bets related to the U.S. presidential election. The trader, identified as “Théo,” accurately forecasted Donald Trump‘s victory, including his win in the popular vote, despite widespread skepticism from analysts.

Théo placed his bets on Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, using four anonymous accounts. He communicated with a Wall Street Journal reporter, explaining that his strategy stemmed from a distrust of polling data. Théo, a wealthy Frenchman with a banking background, used his mathematical expertise to scrutinize U.S. polls, concluding they exaggerated support for Vice President Kamala Harris, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Théo’s wagers, exceeding $30 million, were essentially a challenge to conventional polling methods. As election results began to unfold, Théo remained confident, especially after Trump’s strong showing in Florida. The Wall Street Journal confirmed Théo’s identity as the trader behind four anonymous Polymarket accounts, with Polymarket verifying his French nationality and trading experience.

The “Fredi tracker” monitoring the accounts linked to Théo shows his total gains reaching nearly $49.5 million, with his current portfolio valued at $100.7 million on Polymarket.

