These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On AdaptHealth Following Weak Sales

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 6, 2024 2:13 PM | 1 min read |

AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales and revised its FY24 net revenue guidance on Tuesday.

AdaptHealth reported quarterly sales of $805.86 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $809.30 million.

Suzanne Foster, Chief Executive Officer of AdaptHealth, stated, “I continue to be optimistic about the road ahead. We have identified growth opportunities, we are assembling a high performing team and investing in areas that allow us to serve even more patients in their homes.”

AdaptHealth revised its FY24 net revenue outlook from $3.255 billion – $3.315 billion  to $3.220 billion – $3.260 billion.

AdaptHealth shares gained 8.4% to trade at $9.95 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AdaptHealth following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained AdaptHealth with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $16 to $14.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $14 to $13.
  • UBS analyst Whit Mayo maintained AdaptHealth with a Buy and lowered the price target from $13 to $12.

Considering buying AHCO stock? Here's what analysts think:

