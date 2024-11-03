Steve Ballmer Is Betting $40M On Facts As Heated Trump-Harris Battle Reaches Peak Crescendo — How Ex-Microsoft CEO Aims To Rescue American Democracy With Data

Former Microsoft Corporation CEO Steve Ballmer has invested $40 million in USAFacts this year to fortify democracy amid political unrest.

What Happened: Ballmer founded USAFacts, a non-profit initiative, in 2017 out of a desire to better understand how government funds, including his own tax dollars, were being used.

USAFacts has grown this year with a new series of videos that aim to provide voters with "no rhetoric, no bias, just the facts" on pressing issues like inflation and immigration — key points of debate in the current U.S. election, reported Financial Times.

While Ballmer's past videos on YouTube showcase his famously high-energy, animated presentations at Microsoft, his approach with USAFacts is far more reserved.

In these videos, Ballmer calmly presents data and speaks over animated charts in a subdued tone for up to 15 minutes at a time.

Here’s an example:

Despite the rise of artificial intelligence and the role of social media platforms in spreading misinformation, Ballmer identifies the mobile device as the main distraction for the public, the report noted.

"I won't say it's Facebook or Twitter [now X] or Instagram or TikTok particularly, but they have built upon the usage patterns that make sense for the mobile device," he told the publication.

The former CEO and owner of the Los Angeles Clippers has also upped his annual funding for USAFacts from $10-20 million to $40 million this year.

However, Ballmer conceded that gauging the impact of his initiative is difficult. While USAFacts has 360,000 newsletter subscribers and his video series has amassed over 45.5 million views, the effect on voters’ decisions remains unclear.

Why It Matters: Ballmer’s wealth has been significantly boosted by Microsoft’s AI-driven stock rally. In July, his net worth reached $157.2 billion, making him the sixth-richest person globally. Over 90% of his net worth was tied to Microsoft shares.

At the time of writing, Ballmer was ranked ninth on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, preceded by the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates.

Meanwhile, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024, features a significant matchup between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

This election is being characterized as pivotal, with both candidates underscoring the stakes for democracy and the future of American society.

