Kamala Harris 'Ready' If Trump Decides To 'Falsely' Declare Victory: 'We Are Prepared To Respond'

Kamala Harris‘s campaign and Democratic Party officials “fully expect” a premature victory declaration by Donald Trump in the upcoming election and are reportedly preparing for a swift response.

What Happened: Democrats are ready to flood social media and television with calls for patience and calm during the vote-counting process, reported Reuters.

This is in response to Trump’s statement expressing his intention to declare victory on Election Day, despite warnings from election experts that the final result could take several days, especially if vote recounts are demanded in key areas.

“We are sadly ready if he does and, if we know that he is actually manipulating the press and attempting to manipulate the consensus of the American people … we are prepared to respond,” Harris stated in a Wednesday interview with ABC.

Democratic Party and campaign officials plan to wage their initial fight against any premature Trump victory claim in the court of public opinion, demanding that all votes be counted before victories are declared.

“As soon as he (Trump) falsely declares victory, we’re ready to get up on TV and provide the truth and tap a broad network of people who can use their influence to push back,” a senior Democratic National Committee official stated in an interview.

Why It Matters: In 2020, Trump declared victory early the morning after Election Day, three days before networks officially called the race. Though he ultimately lost to Joe Biden, he has continued to falsely claim the election was stolen through widespread fraud.

Meanwhile, the 2024 U.S. presidential race has been described as “a near coin flip,” with Trump narrowly leading Harris, said American statistician and writer Nate Silver on Friday.

Previously, it was reported that Trump’s election odds have improved to 66% after a viral Joe Rogan podcast and a controversial Madison Square Garden rally, as per Polymarket odds.

However, former GOP strategist Stuart Stevens has forecasted a decisive victory for Harris, predicting her to win by an even larger margin than in 2020.

As the U.S. heads into the elections, economists warn that a Republican victory could significantly increase inflationary pressures, primarily from higher tariffs, a swelling budget deficit, and restricted immigration policies.

