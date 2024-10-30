Can Uber Maintain Its Growth Momentum in Q3 Earnings?

As Uber Technologies Inc UBER prepares for its fiscal third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Thursday’s pre-market session, investors are eager to see if the company can sustain its growth after a strong second quarter.

What To Know: In the second quarter, Uber achieved a 16% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $10.7 billion and beating analyst expectations of $10.57 billion. The company also reported a GAAP EPS of 47 cents, well above the anticipated 31 cents.

Here’s a breakdown of the second quarter performance:

Mobility : $6.13 billion in revenue, up 25% year-over-year.

: $6.13 billion in revenue, up 25% year-over-year. Delivery : $3.29 billion, an 8% increase.

: $3.29 billion, an 8% increase. Freight: Steady at $1.27 billion.

These segments contributed to a 19% rise in total Gross Bookings, reaching $39.95 billion, slightly above the expected $39.7 billion.

For the third quarter, Uber projects Gross Bookings between $40.25 billion and $41.75 billion, indicating potential growth. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion, reflecting confidence in profitability.

Analysts forecast third quarter revenue of $10.93 billion and an EPS of 35 cents. Uber’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 3.9% of Gross Bookings in second quarter, up from 2.7% the previous year, suggesting continued efficiency, particularly in the Mobility segment.

Additionally, Uber’s workforce grew to 7.4 million active drivers and couriers, boosted by rising demand. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasized that the growth supports the strategy of enhancing driver earnings, which hit a record $17.9 billion in the second quarter.

As the third quarter unfolds, investors will likely focus on Uber’s ability to maintain or improve margins amid economic challenges and increased competition in its Mobility and Delivery segments.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, UBER has a 52-week high of $87.00 and a 52-week low of $42.20.